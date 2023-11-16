China’s Belt and Road-funded airport launches in Cambodia to serve tourists heading to Angkor Wat
- The new airport, cost about US$1.1 billion, is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, was financed under a 55-year build-operate-transfer deal
- Tourism is a main pillar of Cambodia’s economy, receiving 3.5 million international tourists in the first eight months of 2023, according to government data
The Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport is located on 700 hectares (1,730 acres) of land about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Angkor Wat and boasts a 3,600-metre- (11,810-foot) long runway. It can handle 7 million passengers a year, with plans to augment it to handle 12 million passengers annually from 2040.
Thursday’s inauguration was presided over by Prime Minister Hun Manet, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian, the governor of China’s Yunnan province, Wang Yubo, and other officials.
Tourism is one of the main pillars supporting Cambodia’s economy. According to the Ministry of Tourism, Cambodia received some 3.5 million international tourists in the first eight months of 2023, while for the whole of 2019 – the last year before the coronavirus pandemic – it received some 6.6 million foreign visitors.
“Hopefully, 2024 will be the year of the beginning of the advance and rebirth of the tourism sector in our Siem Reap province,” Hun Manet said.
China is Cambodia’s most important ally and benefactor, with strong influence in its economy, shown by numerous Chinese-funded projects, hotels and casinos in the capital, Phnom Penh, and elsewhere around the country. China’s state banks have financed airports, roads and other infrastructure built with Chinese loans.
The new airport, built at a cost of about US$1.1 billion, was financed by Angkor International Airport (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., an affiliate of China’s Yunnan Investment Holdings Ltd, under a 55-year build-operate-transfer deal.
Yunnan governor Wang Yubo, speaking for the Chinese government, said the airport’s launch showed the deep friendship between the people of the two countries, while promoting bilateral economic ties.
Another Chinese-funded airport is being constructed at a cost of US$1.5 billion to serve the capital. The new Phnom Penh international airport, formally known as the Techo International Airport, is set on 2,600 hectares (6,425 acres) and scheduled for completion in 2024.