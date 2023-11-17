“As founders of the brand, we take full responsibility for our insensitivity and mishandling of this matter … We aspire to be a business that our community is proud of and hope to be given the opportunity to learn and get this right in the future.”

“We do not condone the killings of thousands of innocent Palestinians. Our hearts weigh heavy and our thoughts and prayers are with them.

The statement, posted just before 10am on Thursday on BTV’s Instagram page, reads: “We would like to respond to recent clarifications about our stance on the ongoing tragedy unfolding in Gaza … We both acknowledge that our words and manner were insensitive and inappropriate.

The post is co-signed by husband-wife founder duo Daniel Chew and Rebecca Ting, who established BTV – well-known among Singaporean women for their Dumpling Bag series – in 2015.

The controversy first started when netizens claimed that Chew was following a pro-Israel Christian account called Firm, or Fellowship of Israel Related Ministries, on Instagram.

According to TikTok user “psstpsstea”, he was also “caught liking pro-Israel posts from @firmisrael and @nccsg (New Creation Church Singapore) encouraging followers to ‘pray for Israel’ amid the genocide”.

Online users quickly took to Chew and BTV’s Instagram comments to express their disapproval, writing: “End genocide. Israel is literally murdering innocent people. I will not stand for brands supporting this massacre.”

“I have nothing against brands being religiously centred, but to support a Zionist state which commits genocide?” said another, referring to the couple’s outspoken Christian faith. “What a disgrace.”

Others called for clarity, stating: “It has been circulated that BTV’s founder is pro-Israel. As there are many customers who do not condone this as it doesn’t align with our ethics, could we have a statement from you to further clarify the matter?

“It’s only fair for us customers to know the kind of brands we are supporting or spending money on.”

But the next couple of posts by BTV addressed only its new Super Panelled collection which was planned for launch last Friday, further angering its followers.

“Hello BTV, where are your answers?” read one top comment on a post from last Thursday. “As a loyal supporter of the brand, I would also love to know some sort of response ya?”

Another said: “I don’t think y’all realise just how important it is for y’all to address this issue. If y’all have the time to market your coming launch, you sure have time to come out with a statement.”

04:42 Palestinian death toll over 10,000 in Israel-Hamas war, with Gaza casualty figures in spotlight Palestinian death toll over 10,000 in Israel-Hamas war, with Gaza casualty figures in spotlight

BTV followers – including both Singapore- and overseas-based buyers – began to take the brand’s silence for complicity and tagged their friends in the comments, calling for them to boycott it.

In response, Chew posted a series of Instagram Stories on his personal account last Thursday, stating: “It has come to my attention that certain allegations and accusations about my support for the genocide during this war have been made against me.

“As a father, it pains me to watch the events unfold. Every child deserves [the] right to run back safely to their father’s arms.”

Alongside screenshots of netizens’ comments, he wrote: “I do not support [or] condone any form of violence against civilians, especially children, women and the elderly.”

Chew also explained that he had started following the Firm account after learning about it from a colleague who had visited Israel.

“It started off as this – food tours, off-the-beaten-track adventures,” he said. “They have since changed their content angle. I have unfollowed them.”

He added that he and Ting “donated during the Turkey earthquake and have also done so to support Palestinian children long before this arose”.

However, BTV followers were not appeased, claiming that the brand had also deleted comments and blocked users supporting Palestine.

One comment on a BTV Instagram post read: “Stop deleting comments and address the issue. We’re all so disappointed your founder aligns with genocide.

“And we’re furious because you’re a local brand Singapore has grown to support and love. So please take accountability and stop trying to avoid the subject.”

‘ChatGPT apology’

Despite the backlash, the new collection launch went ahead as planned the following day, with Ting hopping on a livestream on the BTV Instagram page to introduce it.

About three minutes into the livestream, which is still publicly available on the brand’s page, she sits down to “address five points” regarding Chew’s Instagram activity and response.

She reiterates Chew’s explanation on why he followed the Firm account and that he did so because it posted mainly travel and food content before the war broke out.

She also repeats that he does not support any genocide and that “those who say otherwise are either jumping to conclusions or trying to deliberately mislead others online”.

Ting goes further to address accusations of comments being deleted, explaining that Meta had confirmed with them last Thursday that the tech company uses an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered “sensitive content filter” which can lead to the suspension and blocking of accounts or deletion of comments.

Though Ting does not explicitly state so, she implies that it was this automated filter which had led to the blocking of accounts and deletion of comments on the BTV Instagram page.

Ting later repeats: “Coming to my last point – I know – my last point, which – yes, OK, we’re gonna go, I’m gonna leave this room, we’re gonna launch this collection.”

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip on November 15. Photo: AP

She also explains her decision to speak about this issue on the livestream instead of posting a written statement, noting that they had chosen this particular platform for a reason.

“We can’t control what you’re saying on live,” she says. “You guys know that, that’s why we’re here.

“It is not community if we’re not speaking to each other, you know what I mean? So we chose and we made a point … Daniel and I decided we had to do this, we needed to speak to you, you needed to hear from us directly.”

The livestream, however, appeared to only worsen the situation.

Many viewers found fault with Ting’s use of the word “conflict” to describe what they felt was a “genocide”, as well as her reference to it as a recent event.

“Long before the conflict?” questioned one Instagram user. “The ‘conflict’ started since 1948.”

Another declared: “The fact that you keep labelling it as a conflict just shows how unbothered and uneducated you are.”

Many fans talked about their “disappointment” in the brand, “regret” for supporting it in the past and plans to dispose of or resell their BTV bags, with one Instagram user even making a call for a mass charity donation in the comments.

However, BTV did have its defenders, including Instagram user “yellowstranger” who made the caveat that she is not and has never been a customer of the brand.

She pointed out that boycotting or attacking BTV does not contribute to the Palestinian cause, is unfair to the brand, and will only “give them [more] views”, testifying that she herself had only learned of the brand because of this incident.

Moreover, BTV profits do not fund Israel, said “yellowstranger”.

Following last Friday’s livestream fiasco, Chew and Ting acknowledged in Thursday morning’s apology post on BTV’s Instagram account that they had “made some hurtful mistakes”.

“In hindsight, this matter should not have been handled in a brief way but with much more care. We reflected a lack of sensitivity of the situation in Gaza.”

“As an active founder-led business, we take great pride in doing most things ourselves. But as the brand and community have grown and evolved so must our practices, which in this event were grossly inadequate,” they added. “We can’t reiterate enough our sincere apology and our commitment to learning from this incident.”

Though some expressed appreciation for the apology, calling it a “good first step” towards “reflection and healing”, others felt that the founders’ actions were “not congruent” with their statement and called it a “ChatGPT apology”.

“It takes a big heart and courage to unlearn and relearn,” wrote one Instagram user and self-professed BTV supporter. “Applaud you and [the] team for this.”

“I’m sorry many of the comments are not forgiving,” said another. “We’ll do better to be more tolerant of mistakes. And I hope BTV will continue to reflect and be more sensitive of others.”

Comments suggested that BTV could follow up with actions like donations or a “Palestinian dumpling bag” with proceeds going to Gaza victims.

But for many customers, it seems the damage has already been done.

“Don’t need to bash, just move on,” one concluded. “Our wallet, our decision.”

TODAY has reached out to BTV for comment.