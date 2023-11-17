The town’s municipal office building and gymnasium were also damaged from the quake and electricity had been knocked out by the tremor, Dugaduga added.

Angel Dugaduga, a disaster response official in the coastal town of Glan near the epicentre, said at least one person died and 18 others were injured based on an initial report.

The quake struck off Mindanao island at a depth of 60km (37.3 miles), according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Friday, killing one person, injuring dozens and damaging buildings, authorities said.

Videos posted on social media showed ceilings falling at two large malls as pillars swayed and people cowered and shouted in fear. The SM City General Santos mall and Robinsons Gen San mall announced temporary closures. There were no reports of injuries.

A damaged ceiling at a shopping centre in General Santos City, South Cotabato, Philippines. Photo: Handout/Shaira Ann Sandigan-Rodrigo/AFP

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which lies on the “Ring of Fire”, a belt of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean that is prone to seismic activity.

The Philippine seismology agency PHIVOLCS and the Pacific Tsunamic Warning Centre said a tsunami was not expected.

Amor Mio, police chief of nearby Koronadal city, said there were no reports of casualties but officials were checking a shopping centre reported to have been damaged.

“The employees were ordered evacuated for their safety. According to police in the area, there was extensive damage but we could not ascertain definitely yet the extent,” Mio said by telephone.

A landslide in Malapatan in Sarangani Province after a strong earthquake shook the southern Philippines. Photo: Handout/Justin Kyle T. Imperial/AFP

PHIVOLCS director Teresito Bacolcol told DZRH radio the earthquake’s intensity was “destructive, so we would expect damage”.

The earthquake lasted several seconds, he said, advising residents to be on alert for aftershocks as strong as magnitude 6.2.

Radio announcer Leny Aranego in General Santos city, close to Glan, said the quake shook buildings and desks.

“We saw how the walls cracked and computers fell,” he told DZRH radio station.

Michael Ricafort, an economist, said in a Facebook post that passengers at General Santos City airport were evacuated to the tarmac.

Additional reporting by AP