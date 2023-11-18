Saraj said that the issuance of room key cards is a security measure that the hotel takes seriously.

KSL Hotel and Resort general manager Saraj J said the investigation is ongoing but that there is no evidence of unauthorised duplication of room key cards.

Cecilia, 35, said that she stayed at the hotel from November 12 to 14 in a king superior room with her husband and 21-month-old toddler.

Cecilia said that on their first night, she was awoken by the sound of someone attempting to unlock the door, and was astonished to see a man entering the room.

“He turned on his phone light and flashed at us for one second, saying in Mandarin that he entered the wrong room,” she said. Then, he left.

Cecilia said she could not see the man’s face clearly as he wore a hat. “But I could tell he was looking around our bags area.”

She said that she and her husband did not take action immediately as they were too tired.

After reporting the incident to the hotel staff the following day, Cecilia and her family were upgraded to a suite for the second night.

She said that she was informed by the staff that the CCTV footage did not capture movements outside the room.

Asked if she had “double-locked” her room by using the door latch, she said she had not.

“It is funny because we always latch our room, but somehow we didn’t that night, and such a thing had to happen.”

Cecilia said she had not reported the incident to police.

In response to Cecilia’s claims, Saraj said the hotel launched a detailed investigation.

“Our system can trace the number of times a key card has been duplicated. In this case, only two key cards were issued to the room, and they were given to the guest,” he said.

Saraj also said that the hotel door lock is equipped with a reading system.

After Cecilia reported the incident, staff checked the system’s records and found that no one had tapped into the room at the time of the reported intrusion, he said.

“We are aware of the guest’s post online, and we will consult with our lawyers regarding our next course of action,” Saraj said.

In the meantime, the hotel will step up in-house patrolling to better ensure guests’ safety.