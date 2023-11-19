‘We’re on our own’: Asian rice farmers brace for El Nino’s wrath as crops wither

TikTok has faced a backlash in other Southeast Asian markets, with Indonesia imposing regulatory curbs and Malaysia questioning its legal compliance and urging the platform to do more to curb fake news.

There are guidelines “to keep people civil and keep the platform safe,” Chew said, adding that TikTok has a team to moderate content.

For Marcos, it’s sometimes difficult to differentiate “what is just a strong opinion as against what is considered as fake news,” according to the statement.

The son of a former dictator bearing the same name, Marcos was elected in May 2022 after running a campaign where social media platforms including TikTok further boosted his popularity at a time when reliance on smartphone-delivered opinion was supercharged by the pandemic.

More than two-thirds of Filipinos have internet access and they are more active on social media than in other Southeast Asian countries, according to We Are Social and Hootsuite.