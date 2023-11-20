Malaysia arrests 7 Japanese men suspected of phone scam operation

The syndicate members allegedly impersonated banking staff and told victims there were problems with their accounts, requesting that they transfer funds to another account provided by the scammers.

The men, aged between 23 and 41, were arrested and immediately charged with violating immigration law.

The suspects are being held by immigration authorities pending further investigation.

Crime syndicates involving Japanese nationals have been reported in other parts of Southeast Asia recently.

Earlier this month, Japanese police arrested 25 Japanese men suspected of running a phone scam out of Phnom Penh after they were deported from Cambodia

In Thailand , police also apprehended two Japanese citizens this month for conducting similar scams from Bangkok.

It has also become a problem domestically in Japan, where local authorities are considering restricting retirees’ ability to access cash machines in an effort to halt the worsening problem of scammers fooling elderly people into parting with large amounts of money.

Concerned at the growing number of phone scams , Japan’s National Police Agency has proposed that the banking industry introduce new safeguards. Under the proposal, anyone who is over the age of 65 and has not used their bank card to access their account for more than a year would have it suspended.

While the scope of the proposal is relatively limited, some older Japanese have raised concerns that it may prevent them from accessing their bank accounts, and fear additional restrictions could be imposed if it does not prove effective in halting the scams.