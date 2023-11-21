South China Morning Post
Thailand
Women kiss while holding a poster to support marriage equality, during a Pride Parade in Bangkok. Thailand’s Cabinet on Tuesday, approved an amendment to its civil code to allow same-sex marriage, with an expectation for the draft to be submitted to Parliament next month. Photo: AP
AsiaSoutheast Asia

Thailand’s Cabinet approves marriage equality bill to grant same-sex couples equal rights

  • An amendment to the civil code will change the words ‘men and women’ and ‘husband and wife’ to ‘individuals” and ‘marriage partners’ for same-sex couples
  • If it becomes law, Thailand will be the third place in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to allow same-sex marriage
Associated Press
Reuters
Associated PressandReuters
Thailand’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved an amendment to its civil code to allow same-sex marriage, with an expectation for the draft to be submitted to Parliament next month.

Karom Polpornklang, a deputy government spokesperson, said the amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code will change the words “men and women” and “husband and wife” to “individuals” and “marriage partners” for same-sex couples to be able to receive the same rights that heterosexual couples receive.

He said the law would guarantee the right to form a family in a relationship between same-sex couples, adding that the next step will be an amendment to the pension fund law to recognise same-sex couples as well.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters that the draft law is expected to be proposed to Parliament on December 12. If it becomes law after Parliament’s approval and King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s endorsement, Thailand will be the third place in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to allow same-sex marriage.
Thailand has one of Asia’s most open and visible lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities, but many political activists say Thai laws and traditional institutions have yet to reflect changing social attitudes and still discriminate against LGBTQ people and same-sex couples.

Parliament last year debated several legal amendments to allow either marriage equality or civil unions, which do not grant same-sex couples all the same rights as heterosexual couples. All the bills failed to be passed before the parliamentary session of the previous government ended.

The new government led by the Pheu Thai party, which took office in August, revived the attempt to pass a marriage equality bill, which it had promised during its election campaign.

Srettha has also previously said he wants Thailand’s capital Bangkok to host World Pride events in 2028.

Additional reporting by Reuters

