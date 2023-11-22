Rodrigo Duterte threatens return to Philippine politics if daughter Sara impeached as vice-president
- Duterte vowed to come out of retirement and run to become a senator or seek the nation’s second-highest post if daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio is ousted
- The 78-year-old former Philippine president, who ended his term last year with a high popularity rating, warned midterms are ‘just around the corner’
His comments come as the vice-president faced public scrutiny over her request for and past use of confidential funds, with one opposition lawmaker saying there have been informal talks at the House of Representatives to oust her.
Duterte who ended his six-year term in June 2022 with a high popularity rating, warned political opponents he didn’t name that the midterm election is “just around the corner.”
The Philippines will vote for local leaders as well as members of the House and the Senate in May 2025, and elect the next president and vice-president in 2028.
“Look, you don’t have a headache as of now. I will be forced to come out of retirement,” Duterte said.
Is the Philippines nearing ‘destabilisation’ over the Marcos-Duterte clan feud?
The former leader also brought up the idea of seeking the vice-president post or a Senate seat about a year before the 2022 election.
Marcos Jnr has backed his vice-president, describing their relationship as “excellent”.
In the past months, however, the vice-president has been distancing herself from Marcos Jnr’s cousin and key ally, House Speaker Martin Romualdez.
From favourite to ‘forgotten’: Philippines’ sea dispute sees China pull funds
Duterte-Carpio, for her part, said over the weekend that her relationship with Marcos Jnr remains OK, and that she retains the president’s trust, according to an Inquirer report.