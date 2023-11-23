Indonesia police name anti-corruption agency chief as suspect in extortion case

Indonesia’s police have named the chief of the anti-corruption agency as a suspect in an extortion case involving an ex-minister who was detained last month on graft charges.

Firli Bahuri, who heads the Corruption Eradication Commission, is the latest official in the administration of President Joko Widodo to face corruption allegations.

Firli, a former police inspector general, is suspected of extorting money from Syahrul Yasin Limpo, the former agriculture minister who was detained in a corruption case last month, police said in a post on their website.

People wearing masks depicting Syahrul Yasin Limpo, former agriculture minister, and Firli Bahuri protest outside the Corruption Eradication Commission building in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters

Ade Safri Simanjuntak, a Jakarta police official, said late on Wednesday there was “sufficient evidence to name … the KPK chief as a suspect in a corruption case in the form of extortion”, adding that a state official extorted money at the agriculture ministry from 2020-2023.