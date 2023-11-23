Indonesia police name anti-corruption agency chief as suspect in extortion case
Indonesia’s police have named the chief of the anti-corruption agency as a suspect in an extortion case involving an ex-minister who was detained last month on graft charges.
Firli, a former police inspector general, is suspected of extorting money from Syahrul Yasin Limpo, the former agriculture minister who was detained in a corruption case last month, police said in a post on their website.
Ade Safri Simanjuntak, a Jakarta police official, said late on Wednesday there was “sufficient evidence to name … the KPK chief as a suspect in a corruption case in the form of extortion”, adding that a state official extorted money at the agriculture ministry from 2020-2023.
Firli did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Monday, he told reporters he had never been involved in extortion or bribery.
A corruption conviction for state officials carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
According to the law, the president must temporarily suspend any KPK chief named as a criminal suspect, and Widodo said on Thursday he would “respect the process of law” when asked about Firli being named a suspect.
Firli was named the KPK chief in 2019, around the same time critics said changes to the law governing the agency had weakened it, triggering a series of “save the KPK” protests.
Novel Baswedan, a former KPK investigator, said Firli is the first KPK chief to be named as a suspect in a graft case. The commission has prosecuted hundreds of politicians, officials, and businessmen since its formation in 2002, becoming one of the country’s most respected agencies.