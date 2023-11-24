In the meantime, she added, the people are suffering through high prices and stagnant wages among others.

“This is the problem when we elect people who have no knowledge capital except to talk about irrelevant matters,” she said.

Lawyer Siti Kasim said there were more important national issues that should be raised in parliament by the Kubang Kerian MP and PAS deputy president.

Malaysian lawmaker Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s suggestion that Muslim men should turn to polygamy to resolve the issue of unmarried Muslim women has come under fire from various parties including single Muslim women.

Siti said Tuan Ibrahim should apologise to all women and men for thinking that they have the same mentality as PAS.

“But of course he won’t,” she scoffed.

The Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) said before promoting polygamy, there is a need to ensure that men must first know their responsibility to their wives in a shared partnership and in raising children.

“In any family or marriage issue, it is important to always ensure that the household’s needs are fulfilled, especially towards the more vulnerable group of women and children.

“This includes material, psychological and emotional needs,” it said.

WAO also cited Telenisa findings by Sisters In Islam (SIS), which showed that the top four reasons for Muslim divorces were the same between 2016 and 2022.

The four reasons were communication problems, domestic violence, husbands not providing maintenance and infidelity or affair.

Except in 2020, communication breakdown was replaced by the joint category of financial problems and polygamy, WAO noted.

17:13 The matchmaker of Singapore: the Taiwanese man trying to pair Singaporean men to Vietnamese women The matchmaker of Singapore: the Taiwanese man trying to pair Singaporean men to Vietnamese women

“We have to ensure women have the choice and freedom to choose what is best for their lives and empower them in every aspect. Our policy and culture should always aim to protect women from any form of violence.

“Men must also be made to understand that women are not merely to be wed and have children, we are whole individuals deserving of respect and equal partnership free of violence in all forms including financial and psychological,” WAO added.

On Wednesday, Tuan Ibrahim said in parliament that allowing polygamy for Muslim men could be a way to address the issue of Muslim women marrying late in life.

When debating the 2024 Supply Bill for the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, the former cabinet minister pointed out that if a man was capable, qualified and fair, then he must be given moral support to take another wife.

Not everyone wants to be a second, third or fourth wife. We are unmarried because we are happy being single Amirah, Malaysian civil servant

Meanwhile, single women hit out at Tuan Ibrahim for his remarks.

Content writer Husna Karim, 34, said unmarried women are “not a problem to solve”.

“But if he wants to solve a problem, then he could focus on solving the issue of job opportunities for the youth as many young people wish to marry but are hampered by the high cost of living.

“Getting married also does not mean that it’s better as sometimes it doesn’t work out and could end in divorce and broken families.

“Leave us alone … we are happy and content with our lives,” she said.

A civil servant who only wanted to be known as Amirah, 36, said polygamy could break up existing marriages.

“Not everyone wants to be a second, third or fourth wife.

“We are unmarried because we are happy being single.

“We are active contributors to the economy and society as we have jobs and roles in our communities,” she said.

Syazwani Zul, 26, said late marriage should not have been brought up in parliament.

“Cost of living is the top concern, and there are so many other issues of national interest to be raised,” she said.

Tuan Ibrahim on Thursday chided Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin for implying, in a post on social media, that polygamy is a teaching of PAS.

“Polygamy is not a teaching of PAS but is permitted in Islamic law,” he told reporters in parliament.