South China Sea: Philippines, Australia start joint patrols amid Beijing tensions
- Philippine President Marcos Jnr said the three-day sea and air drills are a ‘practical manifestation of the growing defence partnership’ between the two sides
- China has accused Manila of enlisting ‘foreign forces’ to patrol the disputed waterway
The Philippines is ramping up efforts to counter what it describes as China’s “aggressive activities” in the South China Sea, which has also become a flashpoint for Chinese and US tensions around naval operations.
“The first joint patrol between the Australian Defence Force and the Armed Forces of the Philippines demonstrates this commitment,” Marles said.
The patrols will be carried out in the West Philippine Sea, said Philippine Department of National Defence spokesperson Arsenio Andolong, using Manila’s term for waters in the South China Sea that fall within its exclusive economic zone.
The Philippine military said two of its navy vessels and five surveillance aircraft would participate, while Australia would send the frigate Toowoomba and P8-A maritime surveillance aircraft.
“This inaugural Maritime Cooperative Activity and those that may follow are a practical manifestation of the growing and deepening strategic and defence partnership between our countries,” Marcos said on X, the platform formerly called Twitter.
China has accused the Philippines of enlisting “foreign forces” to patrol the South China Sea and stirring up trouble. Manila insists the maritime activities are within its rights.