Palestinian militant group Hamas is still holding 20 Thai nationals after having freed 10 from Gaza , Thailand’s foreign ministry said on Saturday, following a deal during the first truce of a seven-week war.

The freed hostages will return home after 48 hours in hospital, the ministry said in a statement after the deal brokered separately from Friday’s exchange of hostages for Palestinians from Israeli jails.

“There are now an estimated 20 Thai nationals who remain abducted,” the ministry said, however, adding that four of the Thais released on Friday had not previously been confirmed by Israel to be in captivity.

“We sincerely hope the remaining hostages will be treated humanely and released safely as soon as possible.”

Among those released was the only Thai woman known to be held by Hamas, photographs from the ministry showed, as the group met doctors at a medical centre in Israel.