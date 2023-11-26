Thai hostage’s mother danced with joy after daughter released from Gaza

When Natthawaree Mulkan’s mother saw that her daughter was among the Thai hostages released by Hamas, she was so happy she danced with her eight-year-old granddaughter outside their home in northeastern Thailand.

“I was elated … I came out and danced,” Bunyarin Srijan, 56, said pointing to her patio.

Natthawaree, a mother of two, was one of 10 Thai hostages freed by Hamas during the first truce of a seven-week-old war that started with the Palestinian militant group’s Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel.

She was the only Thai woman abducted.

Bunyarin Srijan, the mother of a Thai hostage released on Friday, shows an image of her daughter, Natthawaree Mulkan, on her phone at her home in Khon Kaen, Thailand. Photo: Reuters

Her mother lost touch with her after the attack and then stopped following reports, dreading bad news.