The former prime minister told his Bersatu party on Saturday he had changed his mind after his wife urged him to “stay another term” and not disappoint his colleagues. This was after Bersatu’s top leaders on Friday rejected Muhyiddin’s initial decision to relinquish the position.

Muhyiddin heads the wider Malay-majority opposition bloc Perikatan Nasional, which made significant inroads into the ruling coalition’s majority during provincial polls in August, as well as in last year’s nationwide vote.

03:14 Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin charged with corruption Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin charged with corruption

His absence from the party leadership could potentially risk weakening opposition to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.