The mother of a Thai hostage freed from Gaza late on Saturday said she was indescribably happy her son was among the four most recent Thai nationals confirmed as freed from Hamas captivity.

“My granddaughter called me at 5am saying my son was among the hostages released and I didn’t really believe it,” Thongkoon Onkaew told Reuters by phone on Sunday. “Then she sent me the photo and I was, like, ‘That’s my son! My son!’.”

A vehicle carrying the second group of hostages released by Hamas in Gaza arrives at Sheba Medical Centre on Saturday. The Israeli government confirmed the group consisted of eight Israeli children, five Israeli women and four Thai citizens. Photo: EPA

Thirteen Israelis and four Thai nationals, freed in a second round of releases by the Palestinian militant group, arrived in Israel on Sunday as part of what is meant to be a four-day truce in the war to allow daily exchanges of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinians in Israeli jails.