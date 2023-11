Singapore court on Monday ordered the prime minister’s estranged brother to pay damages to two cabinet ministers over a Facebook post they said was defamatory.

Lee Hsien Yang’s post related to a controversy over the rental of sprawling colonial bungalows by the Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who have both been cleared of any wrongdoing following two investigations.

The allegations he made that the two ministers were given preferential treatment, sparked an outcry in the city state, where most of the population lives in government-built high-rise flats.

High Court Judge Goh Yihan said he issued the default judgment after Lee failed to respond to the charges.