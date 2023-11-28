Four-year old American girl freed as Hamas and Israel release hostages under a 4-day truce

“I said we have done our best to help but it was the wisdom of Hamas – with the help of Egypt which opened its border – that secured the safe release of the Thai nationals,” Anwar told a press conference at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex in Bukit Kayu Hitan on Monday.

The Malaysian prime minister said his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin had “expressed his appreciation to Malaysia for our help to secure the release of its hostages”.

Anwar was on a working visit to Thailand to discuss bilateral cooperation with his counterpart Srettha.

He said both leaders also spoke on their earlier agreement to form several task forces to boost existing ties, adding that these included task forces on tourism, trade, food security and agriculture as well as border security issues.

On the construction of a second bridge between the border towns of Sungai Golok and Rantau Panjang, Anwar said the project would be implemented next year once an environmental impact assessment had been approved.

“During the meeting, [Srettha] touched on illegal poaching. We agreed to increase enforcement and work together to prevent illegal hunting, not just of tigers but all wildlife,” Anwar said.

“When we spoke about the efforts to enhance cooperation in the halal industry for both countries, I shared that Malaysia has strength in terms of halal certification, which is recognised worldwide, while Thailand has an advantage in food production.”

Anwar said that the meeting also focused on growth as well as construction and enhancement activities in the border region for the benefit of both countries.