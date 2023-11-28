Singapore’s central bank chief Ravi Menon sees private cryptocurrencies failing: ‘they will eventually leave the scene’
- Ravi Menon says a future monetary system will comprise a central bank digital currencies, tokenised bank liabilities and ‘well-regulated” stablecoins’
- Singapore’s central bank chief believes regulators are moving toward a system of stablecoins that are fully backed by high-quality government securities or cash
Private cryptocurrencies that failed the fundamental tests of financial services will eventually exit the monetary scene, according to Singapore’s central bank chief.
“Nobody keeps their life savings in these things. People buy and sell these things to make a quick buck.”
In contrast, regulators are moving toward a system of stablecoins that are fully backed by high-quality government securities or cash, allowing them to be used like narrow money, Menon said. “The beauty is it’s in token form and it can be used for variety of innovative applications.”
The regulator is also working on the facilitation of offline transactions.
