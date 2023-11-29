Philippines launches TikTok ‘threat assessment’ as it considers partial ban

The government of the Philippines will soon decide whether to forbid security employees from using the TikTok video-sharing app amid concerns over cyberespionage, according to a National Security Council official.

“The proposal to ban TikTok is simply for the security sector because many, many countries in the world have already banned TikTok in government devices,” the council’s Assistant Director Jonathan Malaya told reporters on Tuesday.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano established a task force “to create a threat assessment” that “hopefully would be finished within the year,” Malaya said, so that a decision on a potential ban can be made “very soon”. He said the possible TikTok ban would not cover the general public.

Malaya earlier said the threat of data collection or cyberespionage was the reason behind the move to create a task force to consider banning the popular social-media platform on government security devices.