Singapore has said it is considering building artificial islands off its east coast to protect low-lying areas against rising sea levels caused by climate change

Engineering and environmental impact studies for the “Long Island” project will start in 2024 and take five years to finish, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said Tuesday.

Land reclaimed for the project could span 800 hectares (1,980 acres), giving the densely populated city state more space for homes, parks and industry, Lee said.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned in 2019 that rising sea levels posed a “grave threat” to Singapore, and coastal defences could cost around S$100 billion (US$75 billion) or more over the next 100 years.

Singapore’s land-use planning agency, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), has asked for public feedback on the project, which could take several decades to develop.