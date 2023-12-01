Kawshigan is accused of conspiring with another man, named Cheng Zie Sian, to cheat Tan Wei Liang between October and November.

K Kawshigan, a 31-year-old Singaporean man, was handed one count of cheating for inducing a man to deliver S$2,650 (US$1,984) to a bank account for a MacBook Pro that turned out to be fake.

Kawshigan allegedly engaged a courier to deliver a sealed fake MacBook Pro with a legitimate serial number to Tan, who then transferred the money as he believed the laptop was genuine.

He was remanded for investigations and will return to court next week.

If convicted of conspiring to cheat, Kawshigan can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

He made the news in February when a judgment was released detailing how he launched two lawsuits totalling more than S$3 million against Nora Tan Shu Mei.

Tan had rejected him romantically, and he sued her for several things including breaching an agreement to improve their relationship and for the emotional trauma he suffered after finding out that she only saw him as a friend.

In response, Tan countersued Kawshigan for expenses she incurred to protect herself from his purported harassment, including the installation of a digital door viewer, an alarm sensor and a smart video doorbell.

Kawshigan’s case against Tan in the Magistrate’s Court was thrown out, while the million-dollar case in the High Court was last shown in the public hearing list to be set for an assessment of damages case conference in September.