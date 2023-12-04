South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Malaysia
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Police officers speak to some of 121 people suspected of being victims of job scams in Myanmar who arrived in Malaysia on Friday. Photo: Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Handout via Reuters
AsiaSoutheast Asia

Malaysian cook sold to Myanmar scam gang tells of beatings, 18-hour days — and his escape via a pigsty

  • The 33-year-old thought he was being hired to work in Thailand when he answered the job advert on social media calling for chefs and waiters
  • Instead, he was trafficked to Myanmar via Laos, his passport and phone were confiscated and he was forced to work as a scammer
Malaysia
The Star
The Star
Why you can trust SCMP
When he saw a job advertisement to work as a chef in Thailand for a salary ranging from 8,000 to 10,000 ringgit (US$1,700-US$2,135), a Malaysian cook jumped at the opportunity.
But in a tale that has now become all too familiar, the 33-year-old ended up being trafficked and sold to a scam syndicate in Myanmar.

The man, who once worked as a cook in Johor, had spotted the advertisement on social media, Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper China Press reported.

02:17

China's telecoms fraud crackdown with Myanmar may help workers trapped in scam rooms

China's telecoms fraud crackdown with Myanmar may help workers trapped in scam rooms

“There were vacancies for chefs and waiters,” the man, whose surname is Zeng, was quoted as saying.

“I was interviewed over the phone by a Malaysian Chinese. Later in April, I flew to Bangkok.”

After he landed in Thailand, Zeng said a “recruiter” told him that he would be working in Chiang Rai, about 800km north of Bangkok.

‘Hell on Earth’: Malaysian’s death at 23 linked to Asia’s scam gangs

He and three other new recruits were then driven up to the Thai-Laos border, where they were met by armed men who ushered them across to Laos.

Zeng was taken from there to an industrial complex in Myanmar, where his passport and phone were confiscated and he was forced to work as a scammer.

He said he was made to work 12 to 18 hours a day. If he failed to reach the daily “target”, he would be punished physically.

One day, a chance to escape occurred when the gates to the industrial complex opened in the midst of a battle between the military and armed groups in strife-torn Myanmar.

Members of an anti-junta militia check an artillery piece allegedly seized from an army outpost in Myanmar’s Shan State last month amid a major offensive against the country’s military-run government. Photo: Kokang online media via AP

However, Zeng and several escapees were later captured, robbed by a militia group and forced to sleep in a pigsty.

Their money was taken away but their passports were returned to them, he said.

Zeng eventually got in touch with Malaysian organisations that arranged for their rescue.

He was one of the 121 Malaysian job scam victims who made it back to Kuala Lumpur on Friday.
This article was first published by The Star
Post