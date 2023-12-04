South China Morning Post
A Thai migrant worker released by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and wearing a military identification tag with the inscriptions ‘Our heart are captive in Gaza’ (top) and ‘Bring them home ‘ (bottom) and a t-shirt with the Thai and Israeli flags, arrives at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel-Gaza war: 6 Thai hostages held hostage by Hamas for weeks return home

  • The returnees were released during a temporary truce that saw scores of people released before it expired on December 1
  • Another nine Thais are still among the hostages taken by Palestinian militants, according to Bangkok’s foreign ministry
Agence France-Presse
Six Thai hostages kidnapped and held for weeks in the Gaza Strip by Hamas arrived back in the kingdom on Monday, officials said.
Tens of thousands of Thais were working in Israel, mostly in the agricultural sector, when Palestinian militants poured over the border on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping roughly 240, according to Israeli authorities.

At least 32 Thais were abducted by Hamas, with Bangkok’s foreign ministry and Thai Muslim groups working to negotiate their release.

Seventeen returned last week and on Monday six more landed at the capital’s Suvarnabhumi airport at around 2:00pm after weeks in captivity.

Since their release by Hamas, the six have been recuperating at a hospital in Israel as authorities made preparations to fly them home.

Five of the former hostages are expected to transfer immediately to their home cities around the kingdom, according to the foreign ministry.

The returnees were released during a temporary truce that saw scores of people released before it expired on December 1.

Another nine Thais are still among the hostages taken by Palestinian militants, according to Bangkok’s foreign ministry.

‘We survived’: Thai hostages celebrate their release by Hamas

Israel has responded to Hamas’s October 7 attack with a massive campaign of air, artillery and naval strikes alongside a ground offensive into Gaza, killing more than 15,500 people, mostly civilians, according to Palestinian officials.

Thailand had 30,000 citizens in Israel when the raid occurred, most them migrant workers from poorer provinces in the kingdom’s northeast.

Thirty-nine Thais have been killed and 19 wounded in the war, with the kingdom evacuating more than 8,500 of its people, according to Thailand’s foreign ministry.

