Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr has tested positive for Covid-19, but remains healthy enough to hold online meetings, his office said on Tuesday.

The Presidential Communications Office said on its Facebook page Marcos will isolate for five days. The statement did not indicate when he tested positive for the virus.

“The President remains fit to carry out his duties and will be continuing his scheduled meetings via teleconference,” the statement read.

Marcos, who is 66, was last seen in public on Saturday, attending a family day event inside presidential palace grounds.