“As a result of disruptive behaviour, a passenger was restrained and subsequently handed over to the local authorities upon arrival,” said the budget airline’s spokesperson.

Scoot confirmed that the incident occurred on flight TR396 from Singapore to Manilla in response to TODAY’s queries.

“Consequently, the said passenger was denied entry into the Philippines and was returned to Perth on December 2, 2023.”

Australian newspaper The West Australian reported that the man began his journey from Perth and was headed to Manilla with a layover in Singapore.

During the second leg of his flight, the man had allegedly demanded drinks from cabin crew and hurled insults at other passengers.

A passenger on board a Scoot flight headed from Singapore to Manila had to be restrained and escorted off of the aircraft by Filipino authorities. Photo: Reddit

In one video, the man could be seen hurling abuse at others on the plane and ignoring an announcement by the flight crew for passengers to remain seated.

Upon spotting a passenger filming him, the man shouted vulgarities and challenged him to a fight. The passenger then told the man to “hit me” several times, before the man slapped him in the face.

Several passengers then raced from their seats to intervene. One passenger told The West Australian that “a couple of other guys were kicking him [while he was] on the ground”.

The passengers and Scoot flight attendants then reportedly restrained the man by zip-tying the man’s arms and legs together while waiting for the authorities to escort him off the flight in Manila.

While it is unclear how badly the man was injured in the fight, a video published by tabloid daily New York Post shows the man with a swollen nose.

As the man was being escorted out, he reportedly shouted at passengers to fight him in “one-on-ones”.

The man, who is reportedly Australian, was seen bleeding from the head following the altercation. Photo: Reddit

Scoot said it prioritises “the safety and well-being of our customers and staff members”.

“We will take appropriate measures against any passenger who poses a risk to the safety of our customers and staff,” the airline’s spokesperson said.

TODAY has reached out to Scoot for further comment if any action was taken towards any other passengers on the flight.