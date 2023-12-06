At least 28 dead as bus plunges off ‘killer curve’ in Philippines

“This is not just a tragic accident, this is a tragic disaster,” Cadiao said, adding that the death toll could still go up because critically injured victims were still being rushed to hospital.

The bus was carrying a total of 53 people when the wreck happened in a mountainous area of Hamtic town in Antique province, 450km (280 miles) south of Manila, said provincial Governor Rhodora Cadiao.

“Retrieval operations are still ongoing at the site,” she said in a television interview.

Rescuers are seen at the site of a bus accident in Antique province in the Philippines on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua

“Not all are accounted for yet. The victims are reportedly piled one on top of the other, and others were thrown away from the site.”

Twenty-five victims died on impact, while three died in hospital, Cadiao said. The fatalities included the bus driver and his assistant, she added.

According to one survivor, the driver checked the bus before they reached the mountain highway and appeared to have lost control of the vehicle as the navigated the curve, Cadiao said.

The bus fell into the ravine in a portion of the highway that had no concrete barrier, she added.

“We call this area the killer curve,” Cadiao said. “Many accidents have already occurred in the area.”

“We have already called the attention of the Department of Public Works and Highways about it because the engineering design might be faulty,” she added.