Malaysia 1MDB scandal: Goldman Sachs lawyers linked to settlement deal to be probed for alleged corruption
- As part of the 2020 settlement with Malaysia, Goldman made an initial US$2.5 billion payment in September of that year
- Lawyers involved in that deal are now under scrutiny by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration for alleged corruption
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had withdrawn the court application to obtain documents from the lawyers as they were not needed for now, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat told reporters on Wednesday.
“We may still ask for other documents at a later stage,” he said.
As part of the 2020 settlement with Malaysia, Goldman made an initial US$2.5 billion payment in September of that year. It also guaranteed the return of US$1.4 billion of 1MDB assets seized by authorities worldwide in exchange for Malaysia agreeing to drop criminal charges against the firm and to not bring new ones.
Anwar said earlier this year that he wants to review the settlement his predecessor struck with Goldman, describing it as “too light”.
Rosli Dahlan, whose law firm acted on behalf of 1MDB when the deal was struck, said separately on Wednesday that the MACC’s actions were an attempt to smear his reputation.
“All these shenanigans against my firm and I must stop,” Rosli said.
“There is still much to be done to recover the losses from the 1MDB scandal,” he added.
Goldman Sachs’s lawyer Shaarvin Raaj said on Wednesday that the US bank had withdrawn its application to be an intervener in the case after the MACC halted its legal bid for the documents.