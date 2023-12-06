Philippine police on Wednesday named two men suspected of being involved in a deadly blast that killed four people during a Catholic Mass in a southern city at the weekend.

Those suspected of orchestrating the attack in Marawi were members of Daulah-Islamiyah Maute, a pro-Islamic State militant group that took control of the city in 2017 and held it through five months of ground offensives and air strikes by the military.

The suspects were Kadapi Mimbesa, 35, and Arsani Membisa, whose age was not determined, the police said at a news briefing. Both have outstanding arrest warrants for crimes such as murder and kidnapping.

Filipino Muslims hold placards as they gather in solidarity with the victims of Mindanao island bomb attack. Photo: EPA-EFE

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the blast, saying one of its members detonated the bomb.