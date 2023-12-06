Malaysia police arrest man for TikTok video backing diplomatic ties with Israel

The investigation is being carried out under the sedition act, communications and multimedia act, and the penal code, he said. The individual has been remanded in custody for three days from Wednesday, he added.

A six-minute video clip of the interview between Naftali and the detained man, who said he was Malaysian, circulated on social media this week, sparking uproar among local users who said his views did not represent the opinion of other Malaysians.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim joined thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters in Kuala Lumpur in October to condemn Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, and has said he will not bow to Western pressure to reject Hamas

Anwar also stated that pressure was needed to stop Israel’s current actions against Gaza, and he could not set his duties as a Muslim aside where the matter was concerned.

Anwar said he would continue to speak out regarding the Palestinian cause in the name of humanity and world peace.