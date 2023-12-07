He did so in the vicinity of a car park at NTU’s School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, at about 6.45pm (local time) on October 20, 2022, according to his charge sheet.

Muhammad Izzat Mazlan, 25, is said to have trafficked four blocks containing no less than 101.59g of the class A controlled drug also known as marijuana, ganja or weed.

Izzat faces a total of eight charges related to drugs, all allegedly committed on the same date.

Court records state that the prosecution was ready for Izzat’s plea during his hearing on Tuesday, but he did not indicate one.

Apart from trafficking cannabis at the NTU car park, Izzat allegedly had with him a grinder – a utensil to consume drugs – at the same time and place.

Charge sheets show that after he left NTU, Izzat went to a housing block in Pasir Ris Drive 3 where he allegedly committed other drug offences at around 9.27pm.

These involve trafficking five blocks containing no less than 131.56g of cannabis, and possessing more class A controlled drugs: Ecstasy tablets weighing about 1.59g in total; two packets of fragmented vegetable matter weighing no less than 0.81g that contained a cannabinol derivative; and stamps that contained Lysergide, a hallucinogen commonly known by the street name LSD.

Izzat is also accused of consuming a cannabinol derivative, and possessing more cannabis on the same October 20 date. Charge sheets did not state the venue of these suspected offences.

An NTU spokesperson said students found guilty of criminal activities will be subject to disciplinary proceedings.

“Students whose cases are pending judicial proceedings may have their cases reviewed after the court’s decision on the case,” the spokesperson added, noting that NTU “takes a serious view” of such conduct.

The university declined to comment further, saying it would be inappropriate as the matter was before the courts.

Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. Photo: Handout

Izzat’s next court hearing will be a pre-trial conference on December 19.

If convicted, he faces various penalties under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The charges for trafficking cannabis carry a minimum punishment of five years’ jail with five strokes of the cane, and a maximum of 20 years’ jail with 15 strokes of the cane.

For possessing a drug utensil, he could be jailed up to three years, fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,460) or both.

For possessing cannabis, LSD, a cannabinol derivative and Ecstasy, he could be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

For consuming a cannabinol derivative, Izzat faces a minimum jail term of a year – and a maximum of 10 years, a fine of up to S$20,000 or both.