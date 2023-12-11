Philippines accuses China of using water cannons to obstruct its vessels in South China Sea

“The aggression and provocations perpetrated by the China Coast Guard and their Chinese maritime militia against our vessels and personnel over the weekend have only further steeled our determination to defend and protect our nation’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea,” Marcos said in a post on X late on Sunday, using Manila’s term for the parts of the South China Sea within the country’s exclusive economic zone. “We remain undeterred,” he added.

Marcos Jnr said he was in constant communication with the Philippines’ national security and defence chiefs, and had directed uniformed personnel “to conduct their missions with the utmost regard for the safety of our personnel, yet proceed with a mission-oriented mindset”.

He reiterated that both Scarborough Shoal and Second Thomas Shoal are within Philippine territory. “No one but the Philippines has a legitimate right or legal basis to operate anywhere in the West Philippine Sea,” he said. Diplomatic protests had been filed and “the Chinese ambassador has also been summoned”, foreign ministry spokeswoman Teresita Daza told reporters on Monday.

China has laid sweeping claims over the South China Sea, an assertion that’s been met by growing resistance in the Philippines under Marcos Jnr, whose administration has publicised Beijing’s tactics in the disputed waters.

The US responded by calling for Beijing to halt its “dangerous and destabilising” actions in the disputed waterway.

China and the Philippines traded blame after the Sunday incident, which occurred during a Philippine resupply mission to a tiny garrison on Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, a flashpoint for Manila and Beijing – coming a day after another incident near Scarborough Shoal.

On both days Chinese ships “employed water cannons and reckless manoeuvres, including forcing a collision, causing damage to Philippine vessels undertaking official supply missions to those locations, and jeopardising the safety of the Filipino crew,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on Sunday.

These actions reflect not only reckless disregard for the safety and livelihoods of Filipinos, but also for international law US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller

The ships at Scarborough Shoal “also used acoustic devices, incapacitating the Filipino crew members, and drove away Philippine fishing vessels,” he said.

“These actions reflect not only reckless disregard for the safety and livelihoods of Filipinos, but also for international law,” Miller said.

China has ignored an international tribunal ruling that its claims to almost the entirety of the South China Sea have no legal basis. It deploys boats to patrol the busy waterway and has built artificial islands that it has militarised to reinforce its claims.

Miller said The Hague tribunal’s 2016 decision “is final and legally binding on the PRC and the Philippines.”

The US “calls upon the PRC to abide by the ruling and desist from its dangerous and destabilising conduct,” he added, using an acronym for the People’s Republic of China.

“The United States stands with our Philippine allies in the face of these dangerous and unlawful actions,” he said, adding that a mutual defence treaty between the US and Philippines “extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft – including those of its coastguard – anywhere in the South China Sea.”

A commentary piece in China’s official military newspaper urged the Philippines to immediately stop its violations, strictly control its provocative actions, and “refrain from shooting itself in the foot”.

It added that “some hegemonic countries” have resorted to “instigating trouble, creating division and inciting confrontation” in the South China Sea, and that those countries “openly endorsed” illegal infringement and provocation by the Philippines.

“It must be pointed out that the Philippines’ actions are closely connected to the instigation and abetment of external forces,” the PLA Daily said, without naming any country or government.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse, Reuters