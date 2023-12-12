South China Morning Post
Oil tankers anchored off Singapore. The Indonesian navy said the Liberty ran aground on earlier this month and that an investigation was under way. Photo: AFP
In waters off Singapore, shadow-fleet oil tanker carrying 1 million barrels runs aground

  • The grounding of the Cameroon-flagged Liberty is another incident near Singapore involving a tanker from a so-called dark fleet of vessels
  • Sanctions on Venezuela, Iran and Russia have led to the emergence of the fleet of vessels that sail without insurance or safety certification
An oil tanker ran aground in Indonesian waters, close to the maritime hub of Singapore, the latest threat to the environment from a burgeoning fleet of shadow-fleet vessels with unclear ownership and insurance information.
The Liberty was carrying about 1 million barrels of fuel oil from Venezuela, according to satellite research by TankerTrackers.com and intelligence firm Kpler. A spokesman for the Indonesian navy said it ran aground on December 3 and that an investigation was under way.

The grounding is another incident near Singapore involving a tanker from a so-called dark fleet of vessels that this week was branded as a “grave concern” to global shipping by the International Maritime Organization, or IMO.

Sanctions on Venezuela, Iran and Russia have led to the emergence of a huge fleet of vessels that sail without industry-standard safety certifications and insurance, and often opaque ownership structures.

The Liberty flies under the flag of Cameroon, the only one designated as very high risk. Industry databases do not provide a beneficial owner for the ship, but a firm called Skyward Management Corp, with an address in Kazakhstan, is listed as its technical manager. A call to a phone number for Skyward said the number was locked. An email to the firm was not immediately returned.

Earlier this year, there was an explosion on board a ship near Malaysian waters that also had difficult-to-trace ownership and insurance. The Pablo’s burning wreckage subsequently sat for months off Malaysia’s coastline.

The insurer of the Liberty against risks including collisions and spills is not clear.

The shadow fleet ships help countries under sanctions to get their oil to buyers but have raised environmental concerns.

