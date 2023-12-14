The Philippines is contingency planning for an escalation of hostilities in the South China Sea, according to a senior military official, including a scenario where crew repel Chinese forces attempting to board Philippine vessels.

Ties between the two countries have deteriorated this year after several collisions and repeated stand-offs near disputed features of the South China Sea, with the Philippines accusing China of aggressive, deliberate and dangerous manoeuvres.

The Philippines has taken a tougher line with China this year, coinciding with its boosting of military ties with defence treaty ally the United States and increased security engagement with other Western powers.

Philippine military chief, General Brawner, right, and vice-admiral Alberto Carlos, left share a meal with Filipino marines and navy personnel stationed aboard the long-marooned BRP Sierra Madre at the Second Thomas Shoal. Photo: PAO via AP

“Expect more coercive actions from China, short of armed attack,” Alberto Carlos, chief of the Philippines’ Western Command told CNN Philippines late on Wednesday.