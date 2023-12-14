Chinese and Philippine law enforcement agencies cooperated to repatriate 180 Chinese nationals engaged in offshore gambling in the Southeast Asian country, China’s embassy in Manila said on Thursday.

The embassy also helped verify the identities of the Chinese citizens and assisted them in leaving the country.

The 180 Chinese nationals were detained in a raid on a suspected sex-trafficking and online scam operation in the capital Manila, officials said.

Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Filipino nationals were among the nearly 600 people found inside a compound during the operation in October.