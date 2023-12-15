The 49-year-old was sentenced to three years’ jail on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of using a mobile phone to record an upskirt video without consent, and nine charges of intruding upon the privacy of a woman.

Lee Lien Shuan often created collages of the female victims that included photos of their face so that he could identify them easily in his computer files.

A total of 42 other similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing. In total, the police found images of at least 52 female victims on his devices.

The victims and Lee’s employer cannot be named under a court order to protect the victims’ identities.

Lee asked District Judge Wong Peck to redact his name as well, arguing that it would be easy to identify the victims since he had worked at only one company.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Jeremy Bin argued that the gag order is put in place primarily for the victims and not the accused.

The judge agreed with the prosecution and denied Lee’s request.

The court heard that Lee was a voyeur who actively took part in pornographic sites and forums that anonymously shared upskirt and down-blouse media of unsuspecting female victims.

From 2002 to 2020, he took numerous photos and videos of the same nature of his colleagues and strangers in public places without their consent.

These were accompanied with photos and videos of the victims’ faces.

Lee would then create photo collages with pictures of the victims’ faces next to their upskirt or down-blouse photos to identify them.

If he did not manage to take photos of the victim’s face but knew who she was, he would search for her on Facebook and save the images of her to use for his collage.

He would also add a watermark of his online username to the photo collages that he intended to disseminate.

For videos, he would trim the length of the footage to focus on the victim’s face as well as the upskirt portions, and similarly add watermarks to those he intended to distribute, DPP Bin said.

Lee had made forum posts and sent messages to other like-minded internet users to trade the voyeuristic content, but ended up not going through with it after he feared getting caught by the authorities.

He kept organised folders in his Google photo albums and the folders had titles such as “Colleagues” and “SG Office Lady” that held voyeuristic media of women whom he surreptitiously recorded in the Central Business District.

On the afternoon of January 28 in 2020, a woman was returning to her office from lunch when Lee spotted her and began to follow her.

As she was riding up the escalator at Marina Bay Link Mall, he stood right behind her and held his mobile phone underneath her dress in an attempt to record an upskirt video.

During this attempt, his hand brushed against the inside of the woman’s leg and she noticed that he was trying to film up her legs.

The woman shouted loudly for help and Lee fled, but a male passer-by started to pursue him.

Lee was eventually restrained and detained by the passer-by and a security officer.

While they waited for the police to arrive, the security officer took Lee’s phone away after he noticed that Lee was trying to delete his recorded content.

The present case of voyeurism is one of the largest, and most intrusive, in recent history Jeremy Bin, Deputy Public Prosecutor

During a police interview after he was arrested on January 28, Lee lied when he told officers that he had never attempted to take upskirt photos or videos.

DPP Bin said that he eventually admitted to trying to take an upskirt photo but continued to lie by claiming that it was his first time doing so.

When questioned about the deleted upskirt photo, Lee lied again and claimed that he had obtained it from the internet.

Investigations later revealed that he had recorded upskirt and down-blouse content from at least 51 other women, including his colleagues.

Between 2017 and 2018, he targeted nine female co-workers and took multiple upskirt photos of them without their consent.

He accompanied these photos with images of their face before uploading them to his Google photo album and storing the pictures in a folder named “Colleagues”.

Seeking a jail term of three years, DPP Bin argued that Lee had engaged in an “extremely persistent” series of highly premeditated and intrusive acts of voyeurism against numerous victims for 18 years.

“The present case of voyeurism is one of the largest, and most intrusive, in recent history,” he stated.

He also said there was a severe breach of trust since victims known to Lee were specifically targeted multiple times.

Lee created collages of their faces side-by-side with their upskirt photos to ensure maximum identifiability.

For each charge of using his mobile phone to record an upskirt video, Lee could have been jailed for up to two years, fined or caned, or punished with any combination of the three.

For each charge of intruding upon the privacy of a woman, he could have also been jailed for up to one year or fined or caned.