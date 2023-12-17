South China Sea: Philippines wants to start energy exploration projects in waterway, says Marcos Jnr
- Philippine leader says his country is working to resolve “exploration issues” in the waterway so it could start energy projects to meet energy needs
- In an interview with Japanese media on Saturday, Marcos Jnr said tensions in the sea have ‘increased rather than diminished’ in recent months
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr said his country is working to resolve “exploration issues” in the South China Sea so it could start new energy exploration projects in the resource-rich waterway to meet his nation’s energy needs.
Marcos Jnr, in an interview with Japanese media on Saturday, said tensions in the South China Sea have “increased rather than diminished” in recent months, warning that a “more assertive China” posed a “real challenge” to its Asian neighbours.
The Philippines and China have resumed discussions about jointly exploring oil and gas resources in the South China Sea, where the two nations have sparred for decades over sovereign rights to develop natural resources in the strategic waterway.
“We are still at a deadlock right now,” Marcos Jnr said as he emphasised his country’s right to exploit energy reserves in the West Philippines Sea at a time the Philippines wants to reduce its reliance on fossil fuel and coal, and transition to liquefied natural gas.
Manila refers to the portion of the South China Sea that is within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as the West Philippine Sea.
Efforts to find a legally viable way to cooperate on energy exploration have stalled repeatedly, with the previous administration abandoning talks in June last year, citing constitutional constraints and issues of sovereignty.
Philippines ‘undeterred’ by South China Sea ‘provocations’, Marcos Jnr says
In addition to the Philippines, Asean members Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei claim parts of the South China Sea disputed by China, which claims almost all of the sea, a conduit for more than US$3 trillion (HK$23.4 trillion) of annual ship-borne commerce.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China’s claims had no legal basis, a ruling the United States supports but Beijing rejects.
“I’m afraid we’ll have to be able to say that tensions have increased rather than diminished for the past months or the past years,” Marcos Jnr said as he underlined the need to resolve issues peacefully.
The challenge that China posed required “new solutions”, said Marcos Jnr, who has vowed to defend his country’s rights in the South China Sea after the collision, which Manila has described as a “serious escalation”.