Customs officials in Malaysia have seized almost 808kg of fentanyl, worth an estimated 45 million ringgit (US$9.6 million), in an operation at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport cargo complex.

This was the Royal Malaysian Customs Department’s first seizure of fentanyl, which is said to be 20 to 40 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Sazali Mohamad, customs director general for enforcement and compliance, said his officers seized the drug, hidden in 36 boxes, at the cargo complex just past midnight on December 9.

“Upon checking the contents, we found 72 aluminium containers filled with fentanyl,” he told reporters at the department’s narcotics headquarters on Monday.