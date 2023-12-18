Malaysia’s first ever fentanyl seizure uncovered in Dubai-bound shipment from India
- More than 800kg of fentanyl was seized in a consignment that originated in India and was in transit to the United Arab Emirates, authorities said
- Customs officials estimated the value of the seizure at nearly US$10 million and said it could have fed the habits of up to four million drug users
This was the Royal Malaysian Customs Department’s first seizure of fentanyl, which is said to be 20 to 40 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
Sazali Mohamad, customs director general for enforcement and compliance, said his officers seized the drug, hidden in 36 boxes, at the cargo complex just past midnight on December 9.
“Upon checking the contents, we found 72 aluminium containers filled with fentanyl,” he told reporters at the department’s narcotics headquarters on Monday.
“The syndicate tried to hoodwink the authorities by declaring the consignment as fragrance compounds.”
Sazali said the seized fentanyl, which is used medically as an analgesic and anaesthetic, could have fed the habits of up to four million drug users.
US sanctions China-based drug network over fentanyl
“From KLIA, it was supposed to be flown to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates,” he added.
He said the case was being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.
Separately, Sazali said for the first 11 months of this year, customs conducted 398 operations and seized various types of illicit drugs such as heroin, ketamine, cannabis and methamphetamine worth almost 295 million ringgit.