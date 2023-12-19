“It’s time that the countries that feel that they have an involvement in this situation, we have to come up with a paradigm shift,” Marcos Jnr said, while reiterating the Philippines wants to avoid violent conflict.

In an interview with Japanese media on December 16, parts of which were shared with Philippine media on Monday, Marcos Jnr said traditional diplomatic efforts were being disregarded by China, according to a presidential palace release.

He added his government will continue talking to its partners and come up with a joint position stating their responsibilities as far as the West Philippine Sea is concerned.

The Philippines refers to the part of South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone as the West Philippine Sea.

China and the Philippines have been locked in an escalating territorial dispute in the South China Sea. The Philippines has filed diplomatic protests, summoned China’s envoy after increasingly tense encounters and called out China’s coastguard

Last week, Manila and Beijing traded accusations over a collision of their vessels near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea as tensions over claims in the vital waterway escalate.

Marcos Jnr, who discarded his predecessor ’s non-confrontational approach in the South China Sea when he took office last year, suggested increased involvement among other stakeholders that will promote peace and also resolve the issue sooner rather than later.

The Philippine leader said the situation in the disputed sea will not improve if his nation continues to deal with China in the same way. The nation must also move quickly in resolving the issue as it’s already affecting the livelihood of its fishermen.

At the weekend, Marcos Jnr also said energy exploration in the West Philippine Sea must start before the country’s Malampaya gas field is commercially depleted in the coming years. China for its part said it will conduct sea trials for deepwater drilling vessel.

In addition to the Philippines, Asean members Vietnam Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims with China in parts of the South China Sea, a conduit for more than US$3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China’s claims had no legal basis, a ruling the United States supports but Beijing rejects.

There was no immediate comment from the Chinese embassy in Manila.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg