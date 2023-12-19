South China Sea: Philippines’ Marcos Jnr calls for ‘paradigm shift’ in diplomacy with Beijing
- The Philippine president, citing ‘very little progress’, said traditional diplomatic efforts on the disputed waterway were being disregarded by China
- He added that his government will continue talking to partners and come up with a joint position stating their responsibilities on the sea
In an interview with Japanese media on December 16, parts of which were shared with Philippine media on Monday, Marcos Jnr said traditional diplomatic efforts were being disregarded by China, according to a presidential palace release.
“It’s time that the countries that feel that they have an involvement in this situation, we have to come up with a paradigm shift,” Marcos Jnr said, while reiterating the Philippines wants to avoid violent conflict.
He added his government will continue talking to its partners and come up with a joint position stating their responsibilities as far as the West Philippine Sea is concerned.
The Philippines refers to the part of South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone as the West Philippine Sea.
The Philippine leader said the situation in the disputed sea will not improve if his nation continues to deal with China in the same way. The nation must also move quickly in resolving the issue as it’s already affecting the livelihood of its fishermen.
There was no immediate comment from the Chinese embassy in Manila.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg