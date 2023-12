Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr said a “paradigm shift” was needed in how his country approaches the South China Sea issue, as diplomatic efforts with Beijing were headed “in a poor direction”.

In an interview with Japanese media on December 16, parts of which were shared with Philippine media on Monday, Marcos Jnr said traditional diplomatic efforts were being disregarded by China, according to a presidential palace release.

“To this point, we have resorted to the traditional methods of diplomacy … but we have been doing this for many years now, with very little progress,” said Marcos Jnr, who was in Japan for Tokyo’s commemorative summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

“It’s time that the countries that feel that they have an involvement in this situation, we have to come up with a paradigm shift,” Marcos Jnr said, while reiterating the Philippines wants to avoid violent conflict.