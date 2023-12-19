The programme, which airs on SMNI channel, has been a platform for the former president to express his views on various issues including tensions in the South China Sea and local politics after ending his six-year term in June 2022. SMNI is a broadcasting company associated with television evangelist Apollo Quiboloy, a known Duterte supporter.

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board imposed a two-week suspension on “Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa” effective December 18, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deputy minority leader of the House of Representatives, said the former president must be held accountable now that he no longer enjoys immunity from lawsuits as a private citizen.

Castro was among the lawmakers who had criticised Duterte’s daughter, Vice-President Sara Duterte, for seeking confidential funds in the 2024 budget.

Senator Ronald dela Rosa, a Duterte ally, defended the former president, saying days after the interview aired that the latter “didn’t actually mean murder” and that it was a “figure of speech.”

Another SMNI programme, “Laban Kasama Ang Bayan,” was suspended by regulators after broadcasting “unverified news” about the 1.8 billion pesos (US$32.2 million) in alleged travel fund by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, a cousin of President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr . SMNI has faced congressional inquiry amid the issue.

In suspending the SMNI shows, the board cited the need to “prevent the possible repetition of these alleged infractions which may pose a negative impact on public welfare, ethical considerations, and the overall reputation of the broadcasting industry.”