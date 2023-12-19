Philippines suspends TV show where ex-president Duterte made death threat against lawmaker, France Castro
- Philippine TV regulators received complaints about alleged death threats made by “a guest” on October 10 and November 15, without naming the person
- The two-week suspension on Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa went into effect on December 18
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board imposed a two-week suspension on “Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa” effective December 18, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The programme, which airs on SMNI channel, has been a platform for the former president to express his views on various issues including tensions in the South China Sea and local politics after ending his six-year term in June 2022. SMNI is a broadcasting company associated with television evangelist Apollo Quiboloy, a known Duterte supporter.
Philippines must ‘speedily’ probe Duterte’s threat to ‘kill’ lawmaker, group urges
The deputy minority leader of the House of Representatives, said the former president must be held accountable now that he no longer enjoys immunity from lawsuits as a private citizen.
Castro was among the lawmakers who had criticised Duterte’s daughter, Vice-President Sara Duterte, for seeking confidential funds in the 2024 budget.
‘Triumphant joy’: Philippine court grants bail for Duterte critic Leila De Lima
Senator Ronald dela Rosa, a Duterte ally, defended the former president, saying days after the interview aired that the latter “didn’t actually mean murder” and that it was a “figure of speech.”
In suspending the SMNI shows, the board cited the need to “prevent the possible repetition of these alleged infractions which may pose a negative impact on public welfare, ethical considerations, and the overall reputation of the broadcasting industry.”