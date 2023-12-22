South China Morning Post
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr (right) inspects troops during the 88th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon city. Photo: PCO/AFP
South China Sea: Marcos shrugs off Beijing’s warning, says Philippines will assert maritime rights

  • President Marcos Jnr said Manila ‘remains a force and voice of reason’ despite ‘many attempts at provocation’
  • His remarks came after China warned the Philippines against colluding with ‘malicious external forces’
The Philippines will continue asserting its rights in the South China Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr said after China warned the nation against causing “trouble” in disputed waters.
The Southeast Asian nation “remains a force and voice of reason” despite “many attempts at provocation,” Marcos said in a statement quoting his speech before the military on Thursday. He also said that his country exemplifies “responsible and dignified behaviour in resolving issues in accordance with international law.”
The Philippine leader’s remarks came after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the two nations’ ties are “ facing serious difficulties.” Wang also said Manila “must act with caution” and warned against colluding with “malicious external forces.”
Tensions between China and the Philippines have escalated, with their vessels clashing in the South China Sea several times in recent months. Manila has protested what it describes as Beijing’s harassment, while China has maintained its actions are lawful.

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Romeo Brawner Jnr was aboard a Philippine boat that was rammed by a Chinese coastguard vessel in the contested waters earlier this month.

“The recent incidents involving no less than our AFP chief of staff is worrisome,” Marcos said. “But it is a proud demonstration of Filipino courage against coercion and our firm resolve to protect, preserve, and uphold our territorial integrity.”

The Philippines is planning multilateral patrols with nations like France, India, Canada and the UK next year, Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said in a CNN Philippines interview earlier Thursday. An access agreement with Japan is also possible in 2024, he added.

A day earlier, Teodoro rebuked China and said “no country in the world” supports its maritime claim. The United States and other Western powers have condemned China’s coastguard for confronting and blocking Philippine vessels in Manila’s exclusive economic zone.

Marcos has strengthened ties with Washington, including expanding US access to his military bases while seeking assurances on the extent to which America will defend his country from attack – moves that have irked China and emboldened Manila’s defence top brass.

He met Chinese President Xi Jinping last month on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in San Francisco, where the pair discussed the maritime territorial disputes.

Marcos later told a forum in Hawaii the Philippines would not give up “a single square inch of our territory”.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse

