Kwek was in 2021 accused by the US Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to Pyongyang in violation of UN sanctions.

The US State Department on November 3, 2022, offered a reward of US$5 million for information about Kwek, who owns shipping company Swanseas Port Services in Singapore.

Investigations by Singapore police revealed that Kwek had allegedly conspired with five other individuals based overseas to supply gas oil to North Korea from September to November 2019 using the vessel MT Courageous.

According to the police, these were done via ship-to-ship transfers on six occasions and at North Korea’s Nampo Port on the last occasion.

The gas oil supplied amounted to around 12,260 metric tonnes, police said.

For this offence, Kwek was charged with seven counts under the United Nations (Sanctions – DPRK) Regulations 2010.

Kwek also allegedly used the bank account of a company he had control of to receive and make payments for the offences.

He also transferred funds on four occasions for the purchase of gas oil which was eventually supplied to North Korea, police said.

Kwek, who was the majority shareholder and director of the company, also allegedly falsified documents belonging to the company on two occasions, police added.

He was charged with two counts of falsification of accounts, with this company charged with four counts under the United Nations (Sanctions – DPRK) Regulations 2010 for these offences.

He also used another company on five occasions to receive payment for the supply of gas oil to North Korea. He and this company were charged with five counts each under Section 47(3) of the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation and Benefits) Act.

His accomplice Low allegedly conducted nine financial transactions through the bank account of a company he has control of, for the purchase of gas oil, which facilitated the supply of gas oil to North Korea, police said.

Low and his company were each charged with nine counts under the United Nations (Sanctions – DPRK) Regulations 2010.

Kwek also faces two charges in connection with obstructing the course of justice, police said.

“He allegedly lied to the investigation officer and disposed of a phone which contained evidence pertaining to his involvement in the prohibited supply of gas oil [to North Korea],” the police added.

He also failed to tell the police of the supply of gas oil to North Korea by another vessel, the MT Viet Tin 01, in February 2019.

Due to this, Kwek was charged with one count of obstructing justice and two counts under the United Nations (Sanctions – DPRK) Regulations 2010.

For each charge under the United Nations Act, a person may face a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine or both.

For obstruction of justice, a person may face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine or both, while for each charge for falsification of accounts, an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine or both may entail.

For each charge under Section 47(3) of the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation and Benefits) Act, a person may face an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine or both.

The United Nations (Sanctions – DPRK) Regulations 2010 of the United Nations Act give effect to sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council on DPRK to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, police said.

“Singapore takes its obligations under the United Nations Security Council Resolutions seriously and implements them fully and faithfully.

“We will not hesitate to take action against any individual or entity that breaches our laws and regulations,” police added.