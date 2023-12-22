Lim, 18, said her grandmother recommended the shaman, who used to be her tenant.

The housemates identified only as Lim and Tin, said they were unwell and sought the services of the shaman on December 6 at his house in Johor Bahru’s Taman Sentosa, which also served as a temple for Thai deities.

Two young women who sought the services of a Malaysian shaman to “eliminate” bad spirits claimed that the man sexually assaulted them separately.

“After my grandmother left we were instructed to pray.

“Later, he told us to enter a room with him one by one so he could perform a cleansing ritual,” she said on Thursday.

Lim added that she went first into the dimly-lit room while Tin, 22, waited outside.

“The shaman, who was topless, started by chanting and moving a small wooden stick on my back.

“He then told me to face him and he continued his actions on my shoulders. He also pulled down my top and undergarments, and proceeded to do the same on my chest.

“I was shocked when he started blowing, licking and sucking my private parts,” she said, adding that the shaman also removed her pants and underwear before performing the same actions on the lower parts of her body.

“I questioned his strange actions and he told me he was just sucking out the bad spirits.

“After that, he told me to lie down on the floor and squatted on me. I felt uncomfortable so I stood up and left the room,” said Lim, adding that she was too stunned to say anything to her friend.

Tin claimed that she too experienced a similar assault.

“Luckily, he did not touch my lower body as I was having my period,” she said, adding they paid the man 20 ringgit (US$4.32) and left quickly.

Upset by their experiences, they discussed it later that night and realised they had been sexually assaulted.

After much persuasion from Lim’s mother, the victims filed a police report to prevent others from falling victim to similar abuse.

Lim added that the shaman contacted her grandmother to say that it was all a “misunderstanding”, and requested they withdraw the report.

However, the victims declined and hope for stern action from the police.

When contacted, Johor Bahru South Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said investigations were ongoing.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Taoist Federation Johor secretary Tan Soon Chai reminded devotees to be careful when seeking such services, and to avoid going into a confined space alone with a shaman or priest.

“It is not common for these rituals to be conducted in a private room. They are usually done in the open or at a temple’s common space.

“If a more private space is required, the devotee should be allowed to have a friend or loved one present as company,” he said.