Singapore woman dies after falling 30 metres from cliff at New York state park
- Nur Aisyah lost her footing while she was at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve in the US state of New York
- Her husband says he has made arrangements with Singapore Airlines to fly his wife’s remains back home
A Singaporean woman has died after she lost her footing and fell 30 metres from a cliff in Minnewaska State Park Preserve in the US state of New York.
In a Facebook post last Saturday, Abdul Rauf Mohd Said said that medical staff tried to resuscitate his wife Nur Aisyah for nearly three hours but were unsuccessful. Aisyah was 39 years old at the time of her death last Friday, according to local media reports.
“She fell roughly 100 feet and did not survive. My heart is broken into pieces and I don’t know how to piece them back together,” he added.
“I’ve been crying non-stop for the last 12 hours and been really distraught by myself now.
“I’m sorry I didn’t manage to get to you in time sayang [dear in Malay].”
In response to queries, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday that MFA is rendering consular help, through the Singapore consulate in New York, to the Aisyah’s family.
“MFA extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”
According to their LinkedIn profiles, Abdul Rauf and Aisyah are the co-founders of Noble Sky International, a real estate investment company with a focus on the US market.
Abdul Rauf wrote on Facebook on Monday that the autopsy had been completed and he was “fervently hoping for an early return of Ais’ body”.
He appealed for help, adding that “stringent regulations” required him to request an exception from Singapore Airlines to fly his wife’s remains back home on Tuesday morning’s flight, even without the completed paperwork.
In an earlier post, Abdul Rauf also thanked three sisters who were at Minnewaska State Park and after hearing his cries, made their way down the cliff to reach his wife.
“Thank you once again to Julia and her sisters for being by my wife’s side during her final living moments.”
US media previously reported two deaths in Minnewaska State Park after hikers fell from height, with incidents in 2021 and 2015.