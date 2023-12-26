Singapore woman dies after falling 30 metres from cliff at New York state park

A Singaporean woman has died after she lost her footing and fell 30 metres from a cliff in Minnewaska State Park Preserve in the US state of New York.

In a Facebook post last Saturday, Abdul Rauf Mohd Said said that medical staff tried to resuscitate his wife Nur Aisyah for nearly three hours but were unsuccessful. Aisyah was 39 years old at the time of her death last Friday, according to local media reports.

“She fell roughly 100 feet and did not survive. My heart is broken into pieces and I don’t know how to piece them back together,” he added.

I’m sorry I didn’t manage to get to you in time Abdul Rauf Mohd Said, Nur Aisyah’s husband

“I’ve been crying non-stop for the last 12 hours and been really distraught by myself now.