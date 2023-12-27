South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Indonesia
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Relatives weep during the funeral of a worker killed in the nickel plant explosion at a cemetery in Polewali Mandar, Indonesia, on December 26. Photo: AP
AsiaSoutheast Asia

Indonesian workers protest at Chinese-funded nickel plant after 18 killed in explosion

  • Demonstrators in Sulawesi gave a list of 23 demands, including smelters be better maintained, to Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel’s management
  • ‘They hope there will be no more incidents like this in the future, let him be the last victim,’ said a family member of a welder killed in last week’s blast
Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Why you can trust SCMP
Hundreds of Indonesian workers protested on Wednesday against conditions at a Chinese-funded nickel-processing plant where an explosion killed at least 18 people and injured dozens more over the weekend.
The accident occurred on Saturday morning on Sulawesi island as workers repaired a furnace at a plant owned by PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) in the Morowali Industrial Park.

Sulawesi is a hub for the mineral-rich country’s production of nickel, a base metal used in electric vehicle batteries and stainless steel, and China’s growing investment in the sector has stoked unrest over pay and working conditions.

Images seen by AFP showed hundreds of workers taking part in the protest outside the complex.

Demonstrators gave a list of 23 demands to management, according to a letter sent to police by unions representing the workers.

The demands included that smelters be better maintained, health clinics be improved to deal with emergencies and Chinese workers be required to learn the Indonesian language.

Chinese workers ‘suffering’ in Indonesia’s nickel factories, complaint says

“No production is worth a life!” protesters shouted through loudspeakers, video footage of the demonstration showed.

Among those killed in the blast was Muhammad Taufik, a 40-year-old welder who left behind a wife and two children.

“The family is grieving, he was the breadwinner,” Taufik’s cousin Parlin Hidayat said, adding that ITSS had given the family compensation worth 600 million rupiah (US$30,625) after the accident.

“They hope there will be no more incidents like this in the future, let him be the last victim.”

Thirty people are still being treated in hospital for their injuries after the blast, according to police.

02:30

Nickel boom in Indonesia threatens farmers’ livelihood and natural environment

Nickel boom in Indonesia threatens farmers’ livelihood and natural environment

Dedy Kurniawan, a spokesperson for Morowali Industrial Park, said that the company had “done what they [the protesters] demanded two days ago,” without specifying which demands had been met.

“We hope this demonstration will not continue after they hear our explanation,” he said.

Tsingshan Holding Group, the world’s biggest nickel producer and China’s biggest stainless steelmaker, holds a majority stake in ITSS.

ITSS is a tenant in the industrial estate, which is also majority-owned by Tsingshan along with local partner Bintang Delapan.

In January, two workers, one of whom was a Chinese national, were killed at a nickel smelting plant in the same industrial estate after a riot broke out during a protest over safety conditions and pay.

Post