“Like all Malaysians, our utmost sympathies go out to the innocent victims in Gaza. We have contributed 1 million ringgit (US$217,627) to the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund launched by the government and will continue to pray for the end of the conflict and continued peace in Gaza,” it added.

In a statement issued on Friday, the fast food chain said it has been transparent and consistent in its stance that it does not support or condone the current conflict in Gaza.

McDonald’s Malaysia further reiterated that they do not channel any sales, profits, royalties or franchise fees from restaurant operations to support any political cause or conflict in any part of the world.

“While we understand and respect that the act of boycotting is an individual decision, we believe that it should be based on true facts and not false allegations,” the company said.

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia said that Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd, the licensee of the chain in the Southeast Asian nation, had issued a writ of summons to the group in November.

Gerbang Alaf Restaurants also alleged that BDS Malaysia incited the public to boycott McDonald’s Malaysia, which led to a loss of profit and job cuts, among other damages, due to closures and shortened operating hours of its outlets. The company sought damages amounting to 6 million ringgit (US$1.31 million).

“They [McDonald’s Malaysia] claim their business has suffered lately and are blaming us. We categorically deny this and have therefore decided to let the court decide on the matter,” BDS Malaysia said in a statement shared on the movement’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

McDonald’s along with other US-linked fast food chains and brands have been subjected to massive boycotts by Malaysians over the past few months since Israel began its attack on Gaza in October, in retaliation to a deadly assault by Hamas on a music festival and villages in south Israel.

In a subsequently deleted Facebook post on November 3, McDonald’s Malaysia – through its Chief Technology Officer Zaid Hasman – suggested the government take legal action under the Sedition Act against some 60 individuals it believes to be slandering the brand in recent weeks.

The fast food giant has also been criticised for decorating its Malaysian restaurants with balloons in Palestinian colours, a move widely seen by the public as hypocrisy.

Malaysia’s government has been on an aggressive campaign both at home and overseas to demand a ceasefire and for urgent humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has also been pushing an all-of-government approach to the campaign, which included donating 1 million ringgit to a government-managed donation drive to fund humanitarian aid for Palestinians and organising solidarity rallies that extended to schools.

This article was first published by The Star

Additional reporting by Reuters, SCMP’s Asia desk