Singapore’s economy avoids recession in 2023, grows 1.2 per cent: PM Lee
- For next year, growth is projected at 1-3 per cent but ‘much will depend on the external environment’ such as the Ukraine war and Israel-Gaza war
- Singapore’s economic performance is often seen as a barometer of the global environment because of its reliance on international trade
“We made 1.2 per cent growth this year, avoiding a recession,” Lee said in his New Year’s message.
“For some years to come, we must expect the external environment to be less favourable to our security and prosperity. Geopolitical uncertainties will continue weighing on the global economy,” he said.
“We are already feeling its effects,” he warned.
Lee, who has been prime minister since 2004, called for unity as he prepares to hand over leadership in the coming year to his deputy Lawrence Wong, who is also the finance minister.
“This is not the first time we are having a leadership transition. But transitions are always delicate,” he said, adding that Singapore “will come under close scrutiny” on whether it “can remain successful and exceptional”.
If Wong takes over, it would be only the second time since Singapore’s independence in 1965 that the prime minister is not a member of the Lee family.