Thailand to permanently waive visa requirements for Chinese tourists

In 2023, Thailand welcomed 28 million foreign tourists, slightly above its target, generating 1.2 trillion baht (US$34.93 billion) of revenue, government data showed.

“This will upgrade the relationship between the two countries,” Srettha told reporters.

Of that, the top source market was neighbouring Malaysia with 4.5 million visitors, followed by 3.5 million arrivals from China.

That compared with a pre-Covid record of 39 million arrivals, who spent 1.91 trillion baht, with 11 million of those originating in China.

Thailand’s government had initially aimed to attract 5 million Chinese tourists in 2023.

“China’s slowing economy makes people worry about spending on tourism,” Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s deputy governor for international marketing in Asia and South Pacific, told a briefing in September.

When asked at a regular news conference on Thailand’s tourist estimate that same month, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said: “We, like Thailand, look forward to more mutual visits of tourists to each other’s countries.”

“The Chinese side has always encouraged China and Thailand to strengthen tourism cooperation,” she said.

Meanwhile, eight new Thai airlines are set to start operations as the country expects a sustained recovery in leisure travel to draw about 35 million foreign visitors this year.

Really Cool Airlines, which plans to offer scheduled services on medium-to-long haul international routes, is among the companies which have won Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit’s approval for operator licences, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. The carriers have also been permitted to import a total of 60 aircraft, it said in a statement.

02:29 Thailand rolls out red carpet for Chinese tourists on visa-free scheme Thailand rolls out red carpet for Chinese tourists on visa-free scheme

The new operators will compete with carriers including Thai Airways International PCL, which is firming up an order for as many as 80 jets from Boeing Co., and Asia Aviation PCL, for a share of the more than 130 million passengers expected to travel through the nation’s main six airports this year.

Really Cool Airlines, founded by Patee Sarasin, a former chief executive of budget carrier Nok Airlines PCL, will commence chartered flight services in March. It plans to initially operate flights to Japan and aims to serve additional Asian destinations, such as Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai, during the first two years, Patee said in November.

Other airlines planning to begin operations this year include Pattaya Airways, Asian Aerospace Service, Avanti Air Sarter, Siam Seaplane and Asia Atlantic Airlines, The Nation newspaper reported.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg