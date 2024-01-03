Thomas continued in his note: “I regret my actions and apologise unreservedly to Mr K Shanmugam for making the false and libellous statements on my TikTok post. I admit that I received advice and encouragement to put up my false post and regret listening to this advice.”

In an apology note entitled “Apology and Undertaking”, Thaddeus Thomas said: “I admit that I intended to put up these falsehoods and acknowledge that those statements are false and completely without foundation.”

Thomas also said he “intentionally ignored” a letter sent by Shanmugam’s lawyers on August 25 to his Facebook account via Facebook Messenger as he thought that Shanmugam’s team would not be able to identify him.

He said that he only replied to Shanmugam on November 30, after he read in news article that the minister applied for court orders to compel TikTok to disclose user information about him.

In the note, Thomas also said Shanmugam “kindly agreed” to his request not to ask for damages, despite his “scurrilous allegations”.

Thomas said he would also foot any legal costs incurred by Shanmugam.

Shanmugam filed a civil lawsuit last year against social media giant TikTok for failing to assist him in identifying three users who had each allegedly uploaded a video spreading false allegations about him.

On August 13, a TikTok user with the username “@trusted.selller” allegedly uploaded a video that contained two images with the caption “GIVE HIM A DEFAMATION SUIT SISTER #MINISTER #SG #VIRAL #EXWIFE”.

I undertake not to publish any further statements on this, or to make any allegations to the same or similar effect, in any manner whatsoever Thaddeus Thomas, former member of Singapore’s Reform Party

The images of two screenshots, one of which appeared to be a Facebook page that responded to the search term “k shanmugam ex wife” and displayed an image of Shanmugam and his former wife.

The other was a screenshot of a forum post that contained allegations against Mr Shanmugam and was attributed to a “Former Mrs K. Shanmugam”.

Two days later, another TikTok user “@tharakhussin” purportedly uploaded a video containing an image of a Facebook post that featured an article published by celebscritic.com, which included false and defamatory statements about Shanmugam.

The video did not directly link back to the article, but it displayed the headline in full, highlighting Shanmugam’s alleged extramarital affair with a member of parliament, Foo Mee Har.

The third TikTok user “@thaddeusthomas81” allegedly posted a video on August 17, which was purported to be about the minister. It had the caption, “Clarifications and a look at who is the wife and alleged mistress”.

The video also contained an image, among others, of Foo with the words “alleged affair with MP Foo Mee Har”.

To clarify the false allegations, Shanmugum said on his Facebook account on August 15 that an impostor wrote the allegations attributed to his former wife and that his ex-wife had told him she did not write them.

The minister also said at the time that the allegations of his supposed affair with an MP were “false and baseless”.

Thomas said in his apology note that the TikTok post and any copies have been removed.

“I undertake not to publish any further statements on this, or to make any allegations to the same or similar effect, in any manner whatsoever,” he said.