When he was arrested on suspicion of having commercial sex with a minor, the police uncovered other intimate videos he took of two other victims aged 21 and 25.

He had sex with her regularly, offering to pay her S$1,800 (US$1,350) a month for her company, but secretly filmed the intimate acts without her permission.

A man joined a website called Sugarbook where he could have “sugar babies”, or sexual relationships in exchange for financial support, and met a 15-year-old girl there.

Benjamin Huang Junlong, a 39-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to jail for two years and one month on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual penetration of a minor and two counts of voyeurism, with another eight charges taken into consideration.

The court heard that Huang joined Sugarbook in mid-2018, intending to have sexual relationships in exchange for financial support.

In December 2020, he came across a profile on the website of the first victim, named A1 in court documents.

Because the website required members to be above 18, A1 indicated that she was 19 on her profile.

Huang began chatting with A1 on the website, before moving to Telegram and eventually meeting up with her.

They met five times in December 2020 and January 2021, engaging in sexual intercourse and related acts. Huang did not verify A1’s age.

A1 confided in Huang about her family problems and said she wanted to rent a flat. She said she was working part-time at a restaurant to cover her expenses and was financially strapped, which was why she joined Sugarbook.

Sometime after they first met, A1 began to ignore Huang’s messages. When he probed further, she said she did not want to be in a relationship with him.

Huang then asked if she was willing to meet if he gave her money, and she agreed.

They met for sex and Huang offered to pay A1 S$1,800 each month for her companionship and to help cover the rent for her flat. A1 agreed and took S$900 from Huang first.

On December 26, 2020, A1 went drinking with her friends before responding to Huang’s request to meet at his home.

She arrived and dozed off on Huang’s bed. The next morning, Huang placed his phone on the bedside table to film sexual intercourse with A1, without her knowledge.

Huang filmed the pair having sex a second time in January 2021, paying A1 S$500 on this occasion. After this, A1 stopped meeting Huang as she did not want to continue the relationship.

Huang was arrested in March 2021 on suspicion of engaging in commercial sex with a minor. His devices were seized and incriminating videos were found in them.

Investigations revealed sexual videos of the second victim, 21-year-old A2, who had met Huang on Sugarbook in 2019.

A2 was also facing financial difficulties and was suffering from depression.

In August 2019, Huang offered to become A2’s sugar daddy and to pay her money if she provided him with sexual services.

Huang told A2 that he had a girlfriend and that they would need to use pseudonyms in their phones to avoid being caught.

The pair had sex on at least 10 occasions between August 2019 and January 2021, with Huang paying A2 more than S$16,000.

He took a total of eight images and 17 videos featuring intimate acts between himself and A2 without A2’s consent.

He would hide his phone with a bag or other items and retrieve it when A2 went to the toilet after sex.

Huang also met a third victim – 25-year-old A3, in late-2019 or early-2020 on dating application Tinder.

They met eight times for sex at Huang’s home, and he used a mini wireless camera placed on top of his wall-mounted television across from the bed to record their sex acts.

A total of eight videos lasting about an hour each were recorded this way.

Huang retained the videos he recorded of the three victims, selecting a few to transfer to another device so he could watch the clips on a bigger screen.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana asked for 26 to 32 months’ jail for Huang.

She said Huang had recorded at least five videos of A1, who was a minor, and his act of offering payment to her “increases his culpability”.

On the filming of the intimate videos, Boppana said the fact that Huang kept “a record that he watched again after the event resulted in the repeated invasion of the victims’ privacy”.

The victims were clearly identifiable, with their faces in the clips and with Huang labelling the videos with the victims’ names, said the prosecutor.

The judge allowed Huang to begin his jail term on February 13.