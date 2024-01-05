“The matters are simple. Access to education, access to health, access to housing, access to food, which they want to get equally like others.”

“Siding with the small … the poor. Why do I say that? Because I myself experienced that situation since childhood,” the ruling party candidate told AFP in an exclusive interview.

The former governor of Central Java will face defence minister and front runner Prabowo Subianto and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan in February in a vote that will decide which will lead the world’s third-largest democracy.

A motorcyclist rides past an election billboard of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle. Photo: AFP

Pranowo’s humble demeanour is a stark contrast to the political dynasties and ex-military figures with deep roots in the Suharto era who have dominated Indonesian politics since the end of the dictator’s three-decade rule in 1998.

The 55-year-old Pranowo is the candidate for President Joko Widodo ’s ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which has ties to one of the country’s founding fathers.

But Prabowo, 72, chose Widodo’s eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, as his running mate, casting doubt on Pranowo’s chances as the benefit of a link to the president goes to his main rival.

Yet he says he remains “very, very” optimistic he can pull off an upset without Widodo’s explicit support.

“We can’t depend on one person. Not at all,” he said.

Critics fear Widodo is trying to usher in his own political dynasty with his son entering the race after a controversial court ruling that lowered the eligible age of candidates, handed down by the president’s brother-in-law.

Prabowo has opened up a wide lead over his rivals in opinion polls after appointing Gibran, with Pranowo in a distant second place.

Recent surveys also show third-place Baswedan threatening to overtake Pranowo for a potential place in any second-round run-off vote.

But Pranowo remains cautious to criticise the man he is trying to succeed, who has said he supports the tickets of all the candidates, or the decision of Widodo’s son to enter the race as a rival.

“It’s an ordinary political choice. And we are never afraid of that,” he said.

While Baswedan has taken up the position of the government’s main opponent, Pranowo is largely promising to carry on Widodo’s policies alongside running mate and chief security minister Mahfud MD.

On Indonesia’s capital moving from Jakarta to Nusantara on Borneo Island in August, he says he will proceed despite criticism from environmentalists and Baswedan that other cities like Jakarta should be prioritised first.

“If it has been decided, that’s it,” he said. “There is no other word than to carry it out.”

Front runner Prabowo is pledging the same tact, but Pranowo remains optimistic he can secure the highest office with a campaign focused on grass roots support by appealing to ordinary Indonesians.

“We are supported by the strength of the communities. We go down (to the grass roots) every day. We can feel the voices of the people,” he said.

“We want to be fast, not a slow bureaucracy. And usually those who have many complaints are the small people.”

But his challenge to the presidency has come under threat from other parties in Indonesian society, including sections of the army.

After an assault against a group of his volunteers in Central Java last month in which seven civilians were injured and six soldiers were named as suspects, he demanded his campaign be treated fairly.

“We use this as an education, that ‘hey, election workers, the government, be careful’,” he said, adding representatives of the state should remain neutral.

“Don’t destroy the democratic process.”

If he does secure the mantle from Widodo, he says he will put the interests of Indonesians first.

“Serving the people. Nothing else,” he said. “From birth to death, that’s the duty of the state.”

The second of three presidential debates takes place on Sunday.